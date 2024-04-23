"We need to bring back shame in 2024" - Fans bash Devin Haney's celebrations in wake of upset loss to Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career this weekend as he was defeated by Ryan Garcia via majority decision. Despite losing the bout, 'The Dream' was able to retain his WBC super lightweight title after 'KingRy' came in 3.2 pounds overweight, making him ineligible to win the belt.

Happy Punch shared a video, grabbed from an unknown social media account, of Haney having a dinner celebration, with multiple voices off camera acknowledging that he is still the WBC super lightweight champion, captioning the post:

"Devin Haney out last night celebrating Ryan Garcia being ineligible to take his belt 😅"

Check out Happy Punch's post containing footage of the celebration below:

Haney faced plenty of criticism from fans for celebrating after a loss. @oocmma suggested that he should feel shame, stating:

"“AND STILL!” we need to bring back shame in 2024"

@JONJ_1000 questioned if the belt should be vacated:

"Isn’t it technically suppose to be vacated? How do you loose and keep the belt ? I know the over weight thing but at end of day the champ lost"

@JustAztlan noted that the loss will always be on his record:

"Belts come and go but that 31-1 is gonna stay on his record forever. It’s not the same."

@TheDaddyPanda labeled the belt as meaningless compared to the outcome of the fight:

"Belt’s meaningless, you got your ass handed to you is what’s important."

Fan reactions

Caleb Plant defends Devin Haney following loss to Ryan Garcia

While Devin Haney has received plenty of criticism from the boxing world following his loss to Ryan Garcia, Caleb Plant took to X to defend him. 'Sweethands' claimed that a loss does not make a fighter bad, invoking International Hall of Famer Roberto Duran to prove his point, stating:

"We gotta stop acting like a loss means a fighter su*ks though. Y’all miss the golden era where everyone fought everyone but back then ALL great fighters had losses, had been stopped (Duran QUIT in the middle of a FIGHT, does he su*ks?). S/O to both for making it a great night."

Check out Caleb Plant's post on Devin Haney's loss to Ryan Garcia below:

Duran famously quit near the end of the eighth round of his rematch with Sugar Ray Leonard. The bout, which was billed as The Super Fight, has since become known as the No Mas Fight after he turned away from his opponent and quit the bout by telling the referee 'No Mas', translating to 'no more'.