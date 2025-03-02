  • home icon
  • "We need more men like him in America" - $250 million podcast host Joe Rogan gets backing from fans and Jon Anik amid warning to guests

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Mar 02, 2025 19:32 GMT
Jon Anik (right) shows his support for Joe Rogan's (left) podcast. [Image courtesy: Getty Images and @jon_anik on Instagram]

Joe Rogan's podcast has been a platform where open discussions thrive. A lot of viewers tune in because of Rogan's ability to ask the most provocative questions, yet in a very engaging and respectful way.

Recently, an Instagram account named The JRE Companion shared a post, appreciating Rogan's ability to indulge in a productive discussion with his guests. Jon Anik joined in and showed his support by dropping symbolic emoticons, reinforcing Rogan's status as a legendary figure.

Here's what the post read:

"I always find it funny when a guest on @joerogan says they were told to 'Be Careful' or 'Watch Out'... I listen to EVERY detail of EVERY episode and have yet to see him attack a guest, or go in with the intent of trying to make them look bad."
Check out the post below:

Here's what Jon Anik commented:

"💯🎯🐐"

Check out a screenshot of Anik's reaction below:

Screenshot of Jon Anik's comment [Image courtesy: @thejrecompanion on Instagram]

Fans commented by saying:

"They’re scared of the truth. Rogan is the man. We need more men like him in America."
"You mean watch out, Joe can smell the bulls*it and will call you out on it too."
"No one says that whose watched or been on the jre"

Check out a screenshot of fan comments below:

Screenshot of fan comments [Image courtesy: @thejrecompanion on Instagram]

Elon Musk debunks Nazi salute accusations on Joe Rogan's podcast

In episode #2281 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Elon Musk clarified a particular gesture that had drawn accusations of extremist behavior. Notably, the social media went abuzz with stories that Musk had made a Nazi salute during U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Musk, however, reiterated that his actions had been read wrong and that people judge too quickly. He said:

"I hope people realize I'm not a Nazi. I just want to be clear, I am not a Nazi.”

Check out the conversation between Joe Rogan and Elon Musk below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
