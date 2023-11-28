“We have the No.1 striking property on the planet” – Chatri Sityodtong says success of ONE Friday Fights proves ONE is home to the best strikers

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes the proof is in the pudding when it comes to the promotion’s foothold as home to the best strikers in the world.

Apart from its world-class MMA and submission grappling ranks, fans have been enamored by ONE’s Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions littered with amazing talent in multiple weight classes.

Sityodtong, for one, cited the massive success of the largest martial arts organization’s weekly events at Lumpinee Stadium, ONE Friday Fights. Every Friday, ONE shines the spotlight on the striking arts with its exhilarating brand of Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves.

The action-packed events also made history in Bangkok’s “Mecca of Muay Thai,” since kickboxing, MMA, and even submission grappling matches are also held in the iconic arena.

In a recent interview on The South China Morning Post, Sityodtong said the weekly shows have done wonders for the company’s brand.

“ONE Friday Fights and the Muay Thai product are very much on a firm footing now. We’ve laid the groundwork and feel very comfortable it’s running on autopilot, and now we’re able to scale up.”

Moreover, the ONE head honcho said fans can expect more MMA-centric events in 2024, now that Muay Thai has become a globally-renowned sport. He added:

“We’ve firmly established we have the No. 1 striking property on the planet. The focus will be sharply back onto mixed martial arts.”

ONE Friday Fights 46 is stacked from top to bottom

Apart from its monthly Amazon Prime Video cards, the Friday Fights events have also housed massive fights in 2023.

The Anatoly Malykhin vs. Arjan Bhullar heavyweight unification bout took place at ONE Friday Fights 22 last June, while the biggest Muay Thai match of the modern era between Rodtang and Superlek headlined ONE Friday Fights 22 last September.

The upcoming ONE Friday 46 mega-event on December 22, though, might just be the most stacked to date.

This massive spectacle will feature the megafight between Tawanchai and Superbon as the headliner. Fan favorites Prajanchai, Joseph Lasiri, Anissa Meksen, Phetjeeja, Nong-O Hama, Nico Carrillo, and Seksan, among others are all scheduled to compete.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action from ONE Friday Fights live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.