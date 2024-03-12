"We were offered $50,000,000" - Andrew Tate reveals he was offered payment to alter his views on LGBTQ and Israel-Palestine war before his arrest

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in December 2022 alongside his brother, Tristan Tate.

In recent comments on his podcast Tate Speech, Tate revealed that the duo had received a significant sum of money to tweak their opinions on sensitive issues such as the LGBT community and the Israel-Palestine occupation. He also mentioned a stipulated dress code. He said:

“So when you [Tristan] and I were at the height of our fame, we were offered fifty million dollars and when we escape this matrix attack... I’m gonna tell you which company offered it to us, so you may as well kill me now cause I’m gonna say it. We were offered fifty million dollars and we basically had to have certain opinions on LGBT and certain opinions on Israel-Palestine and we had to wear certain clothes and dress in a certain way and do certain things and we would be protected by the media establishment."

The offer included protection from mainstream media propaganda and the brothers' refusal soon landed them in jail. He added:

"They have said, we spend a lot of money on advertising mainstream media, so the mainstream media will never attack you because they cannot go against the poster child of the people who finance them. And we declined and after declining we ended up in a jail cell."

Check out Andrew Tate's full comments below:

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate and his brother arrested again in Romania

Andrew Tate and his brother have been detained again in Romania after a warrant was issued by the United Kingdom pertaining to a case dating back to 2012.

A representative of the Tate brothers spoke to The Guardian and issued a statement on their behalf. The brothers denied all allegations and also expressed their hope in the court of justice to deny the execution of the UK's warrant.

The representative said:

“This bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers dismayed... They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence... As the Bucharest court of appeal convenes today... They remain resolute in their pursuit of truth and justice, confident that the legal system will ultimately vindicate their innocence.” [h/t The Guardian]

Check out the latest on Andrew Tate's recent arrest:

Expand Tweet