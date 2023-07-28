"We opened up our cardio and chased a crack head" - When Kevin Holland turned hero to stop a thief 24 hours prior to major UFC fight

Kevin Holland once chased down a thief and successfully subdued them just 24 hours out from his fight against Tim Means.

'Trailblazer' has quickly become a fan favorite in recent years thanks to his unorthodox karate fighting style as well as his heroics outside the octagon. On more than one occasion, Holland has turned hero in his everyday life and prevented a multitude of crimes.

One such instance took place in July last year when he was preparing to face Tim Means at UFC on ESPN 37. The night before his bout, Holland and his team went into a store in Austin, Texas to buy some water. Upon leaving, they saw a thief running away. Without thinking, the 30-year-old leapt into action and chased down the criminal and held him down until the police arrived.

After the incident, Kevin Holland spoke with a fan who had taken out their phone to record what happened. He then gave his version of events:

“So we’re just sitting out here with nothing to do, We had got some water from a liquor and wine stop with (coach). Then we see some guy running down the street, so we opened up our cardio and chased a crack head. That’s how we did it. That’s what we did today.”

Check out Holland's reaction here:

Kevin Holland draws from Sean O'Malley whilst planning his MMA future

Kevin Holland has revealed he's going to start planning his future fights smartly, after admitting he has taken inspiration from bantamweight star Sean O'Malley.

Holland is set to return to the octagon this weekend as he prepares to face Michael Chiesa at UFC 291 at The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The bout marks 'Trailblazer's' return to action since his KO win against Santiago Ponzinibbio back in April.

Speaking ahead of his fight this weekend, the 30-year-old stated that he's planning on fighting smart for the rest of his career. Kevin Holland likened his new approach to that of O'Malley, as he looks to build a title-challenging run for himself. He said:

“Really honestly, I like fighting the guys that are more like middle of the division, 'cause I always win those fights, but the guys at the top of the division, I seem to lose those ones. So tryna avoid those guys. It’s like, the goal is to beat Chiesa and then go fight cans for a year or two. And then fight another guy in the top 15 and then go back to fighting cans again. I got it all figured out, I gotta go like this Sugar Sean/Kevin approach, you know what I mean. Play it smart. My style is to take a couple steps back and then play it smart again.” [H/t UFC.com]