Mike Perry's UFC career may not be over just yet.

As the star of combat sports with a one-minute knockout of Thiago Alves at BKFC Knucklemania IV, Perry appeared on the Sirius XM MMA Today show with RJ Clifford and Alan Jouban on May 2. 'Platinum' discussed the biggest topic of his career, his potential next opponent, and dropped a hint at a potential return to the octagon.

Perry said:

"Depending on how it goes, we could possibly get a one-fight deal with 'The Mecca.' If you don't know who I'm talking about, you just gotta use your brain. We all know who 'The Mecca is,' he's numero uno... Really not sure what I can and cannot say and I would like it to happen, so that's about all I can give."

Clifford confirmed with Perry that 'The Mecca' meant a fight in the UFC but complied with the bare-knuckle star in not mentioning a specific name.

Perry also noted, however, that the UFC would have to 'pen up them checkbooks' to get him to fight at welterweight — the division he competed in during his previous tenure. The BKFC King of Violence feels that a cut down to 170 pounds is 'not in the card' due to his current size and comfortability fighting at 175 and 185 pounds.

Where is 'The Mecca' that Mike Perry mentions?

Mike Perry did not mention a specific UFC fighter as the opponent he was working toward other than hinting that his fight would be at 'The Mecca'.

During the aforementioned interview, RJ Clifford said:

"I am assuming 'The Mecca' is UFC?"

Perry replied to the question by saying:

"That's the Mecca for sure"

Although the 32-year-old did not say a specific name, the reference heavily indicated negotiations with Conor McGregor, who currently profiles as the biggest combat sports star who would result in the heftiest paycheck. While still signed with the UFC and preparing for an upcoming bout with Michael Chandler, 'The Notorious' recently invested in BKFC as a part owner.

