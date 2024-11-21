“We’re actually similar fighters” - Christian Lee says challenger Alibeg Rasulov is as versatile as him 

Christian Lee sees a lot of similarities between himself and undefeated Turkish standout Alibeg Rasulov.

After two years on the shelf, the reigning two-division titleholder makes his triumphant return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for a can't-miss main event.

Lee — the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion — will put the latter on the line against Rasulov in the ONE Fight Night 26 headliner on Friday, December 6.

Looking ahead to his first lightweight title defense since reclaiming the crown via a second-round knockout of Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160, 'The Warrior' believes Rasulov brings with him a lot of the same characteristics that helped make him one of the most prolific finishers in ONE history.

“I think that in some ways, we’re actually similar fighters," Lee said in a recent interview with ONE Championship. "I see him as a well-rounded mixed martial artist."

Christian Lee has stayed busy in the gym during his two-year-long layoff

Despite not having competed since his epic come-from-behind KO of Kiamrian Abbasov to win the ONE welterweight MMA world title at ONE on Prime Video 4, Christian Lee has stayed busy, preparing for the day he would step back onto martial arts' biggest global stage.

“I feel like a much better fighter now, today, than the last time I [competed]. I wasn’t just taking the last two years off, resting. I’ve been training harder than ever, and I feel like I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in physically and mentally."

Overall, Lee is 17-4 in his MMA career, with 16 of his victories coming inside the distance for an astonishing 94% finish rate. That includes a dozen wins by way of knockout and another four via submission.

Will Lee resume his dominance over the ONE Championship roster in his highly anticipated return to action, or will the unbeaten Rasulov spoil his comeback and keep his 'O' intact?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6, in U.S. primetime.

