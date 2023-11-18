“We're so connected” – Mikey Musumeci says his friendship with Rodtang epitomizes what ONE stands for

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has struck an unlikely bond with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Musumeci has spent extensive time living and training in Thailand recently. He practiced Muay Thai with legends like Superbon Singha Mawynn and Nong-O Hama. In his free time, he could be seen eating pizza and singing karaoke with Rodtang, as the two have shared clips of their fun times on social media.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is loving his life, traveling across Asia from Thailand to Singapore and everywhere in between, learning the art of striking. The grappling superstar hopes to transition to mixed martial arts one day, and who better to learn how to fight than from Rodtang.

Mikey Musumeci believes his friendship with ‘The Iron Man’ epitomizes what ONE Championship stands for.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Musumeci shared his thoughts on his relationship with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“We're so connected and it almost becomes one, you know? Like what ONE Championship is all about, we are ONE. So it kind of symbolizes what ONE stands for I feel, like our friendship, me and Rodtang.”

Musumeci was last seen turning former ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki into a human pretzel. The 27-year-old Italian-American superstar forced the Japanese legend to submit to the ‘Aoki Lock’, which is Aoki’s own move used against him.

The two met at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video last early October, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch Musumeci’s most recent performance and the rest of the action at ONE Fight Night 15 via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.