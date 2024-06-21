“We’re gonna have to run that back” - Jarred Brooks wants rematch with Joshua Pacio amid mutual respect

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States says he has the utmost respect for now divisional king 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio.

But the 31-year-old says their rematch is inevitable and has to happen to erase all doubt.

Brooks and Pacio locked horns for the second time at ONE 166: Qatar last March, but the highly anticipated showdown ended in controversy.

'The Monkey God' spiked the Filipino star on his head, and was disqualified for the illegal move. As a result, Pacio was awarded the strawweight MMA belt.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Brooks talked about the Pacio mishap last March, and that he's looking for a do-over with 'The Passion'.

Trending

'The Monkey God' stated:

"No athlete wants to see another athlete almost potentially die in the ring. I have the utmost respect for him as a champion as a fighter and as a Christian. But we’re gonna have to run that back sometime. He’s the champ and he can’t be sitting on that belt for a certain amount of time."

Needless to say, fans definitely want to see these two go at it once again. Unfortunately, Pacio is on hiatus at the moment as he is recovering from a knee injury that has him out for a few months.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the latest news and updates on this situation.

Jarred Brooks to face Gustavo Balart for interim strawweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks will get the chance to become a champion in the interim while Joshua Pacio is out indefinitely.

Brooks will take on 'El Gladiador' Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart on Prime Video for the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video, and it airs on Friday, August 2, in U.S. primetime.