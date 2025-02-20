Jonathan Haggerty has held a Muay Thai belt in ONE Championship in two weight divisions by beating legendary fighters from Thailand, and it's becoming a more common occurrence over the past few years.

Ad

Before trying to reclaim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, 'The General' is first tasked to defend his kickboxing strap against Chinese star Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar. The event is set to take place this Thursday, Feb. 20, inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

At ONE: FOR HONOR back in May 2019, Haggerty defeated Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to claim the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in one of the landmark wins of his career. Later at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023, he shocked the world by knocking out Nong-O Hama to take the bantamweight strap.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He is not the only foreigner to find success in the art of eight limbs in recent years, and it is evident in the rise of notable fighters such as Nico Carrillo, Regian Eersel, Bampara Kouyate, Luke Lessie, and Kiamrian Nabati, among others.

Speaking to Combat Corner, Jonathan Haggerty offered his opinion on why the rest of the world is catching up to the Thai sport. He said:

"That's how the Westerners now are sort of overcoming the Thais with the boxing. We're learning. We're using the boxing skills. We've got our strength and conditioning, but now, the Thais have started to realize that they need to compete with us. So they're doing their boxing training as well."

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty optimistic about his chances against Wei Rui

Jonathan Haggerty has been a fixture in Muay Thai since joining the world's largest martial arts organization, but he will be showcasing his kickboxing skills in his next outing.

Ad

Standing across from him will be the streaking Wei Rui, a multiple-time K-1 champion, and one of the best strikers from China. While 'Demon Blade' has a formidable resume, Haggerty says he has an advantage that he is building a game plan around.

During the official press conference for the event, he said:

"We've implemented a lot of game plans for this fight, more combinations, etc. And we know he's a southpaw, and I work well against a southpaw. So yeah, we're excited."

Check out watch.onefc.com to see how to catch ONE 171 live and for free this Thursday, Feb. 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.