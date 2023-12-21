“We’re in negotiations” - Devin Haney shares major update on upcoming opponent talks

Devin Haney wants one of the biggest names in the boxing world as his next opponent.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Haney discussed a myriad of subjects. There was a lot to talk about as the 25-year-old had a massive calendar year with championship wins across two weight divisions.

When asked for his top choice for his next opponent for 2024, Haney stated,

"The Gervonta Davis fight is the biggest fight in boxing today. Ryan Garcia is not too far behind. So one of those two fights, for sure. My thing now is I've accomplished everything in the lightweight division. I became undisputed, I got all the belts, I did all that. But now it's about making the biggest fights happen for the most money and that's where I'm at with it."

When asked where things stand with 'Tank' Davis, Devin Haney said,

"It's no real negotiation. It's nothing like that. That's the fight that I would love. But nothing has really took off. His team hasn't reached out to us or anything like that. They said that they need to send us an offer. They'll be the ones reaching out and doing that but nobody's reached out. So right now we're onto Ryan Garcia now."

Check out the clip of Devin Haney discussing a possible Ryan Garcia bout below

Devin Haney and his place in the boxing world

Devin Haney is currently 31-0 as a professional pugilist with fifteen finishes to his credit.

The California-born combatant collected several belts en route to winning his first world title in late 2019. Haney made several defenses of that WBC 135-pound belt before cementing himself as the undisputed champion in June of last year.

The 25-year-old bested George Kambosos Jr to claim IBF, WBA, and WBO lightweight gold and defended all those belts against him in a rematch last October.

'The Dream' also defended his four world titles against all-time great Vasiliy Lomachenko in May before moving up to 140 pounds and vacating his hold on the gold. Haney captured the WBC super lightweight belt in his last outing and unseated Regis Prograis on December 9 by way of a unanimous decision.