"We're open" - Paige VanZant tackles personal "bedroom" question from fan with husband Austin Vanderford

Paige VanZant recently answered a rather personal "bedroom" question from a fan with her husband Austin Vanderford.

VanZant is one of the most renowned female combat athletes in the world. Despite not competing for over two years now, her popularity seems to have grown thanks to her career as a model on the exclusive content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns.

Moreover, she has recently started a podcast with her husband, Vanderford. On the show, the couple speak about their lives and also answer questions from the fans. During a recent episode of their show, A Kicka** Love Story, the couple was asked a personal question from a fan.

VanZant read out the question and it read:

"How do we keep it spicy in the bedroom?"

Responding to the question, VanZant claimed that it is not something that she and Vanderford have had to actively work on. She said:

"We're very lucky that's not something we've had to actively work on... I think that also comes with being open and honest with each other."

Adding to it further, VanZant suggested that a couple should be open and honest about their needs to each other. She said:

"It's about being open and honest about your needs and wants and desires... we're open. We have fun. For me, I feel like our s*x life literally only gets better."

Catch Paige VanZant's comments in the clip below (55:55):

Paige VanZant reveals she used to go through Austin Vanderford's phone

During the same episode of their podcast, Paige VanZant reflected on the various aspects of her relationship with Austin Vanderford. Shockingly, the former UFC star revealed that she had trust issues in the beginning and used to check his phone when he was sleeping.

While speaking about how Vanderford has proven himself five years into their marriage, VanZant said:

"Early in our relationship, yeah because I just believed all men are cheating scumbags and you proved yourself and now five years in, I don't spy on you, I don't go through your phone when you are sleeping anymore like I used to. [...] So there used to be things that would be like quote-unquote red flags and then until you ask questions and you find out what they truly are, then you are like okay I'm not jealous."

Catch Paige VanZant's comments in the video below (35:40):