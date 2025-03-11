"We're reprogramming the Matrix" - Elon Musk delves deep into DOGE's purpose after Joe Rogan's praise for finding "coffin where the vampire sleeps"

Elon Musk has detailed the real purpose of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after Joe Rogan expressed his admiration for his work. In episode #2281 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator and Musk covered a wide range of topics including politics, government, AI and controversies in a three-hour long video.

Rogan highlighted the work of DOGE, under the leadership of Musk, saying:

''Essentially DOGE has found the coffin where the vampire sleeps”

Musk, who is a senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, responded by citing that he had exposed corruption and terminated federal contracts in order to eliminate inefficiencies in the government and increase their chances of getting success for the betterment of American society.

''We're reprogramming the matrix. Success was never one of the possible outcomes, it is a Kobayashi Maru situation If you're in the matrix, success was never possible. The only way to achieve success is to reprogram the matrix such that success is one of the possible outcomes. That's what we're doing. We may or may not succeed.”

Notably, Musk's comments about "reprogramming the matrix" are a reference to the science fiction film 'Star Trek'. The tech billionaire also cited the fictional spacecraft and training exercise known as the "Kobayashi Maru situation," which is part of the Star Trek universe.

Check out their conversation below (via Wall Street Apes' X post):

Musk has previously emphasized his work by laying off federal employees at the White House and asserted that the president's workplace now has tech support. In a post on X, he wrote:

''The White House now has tech support. The matrix is being reprogrammed to make success one of the possible outcome. They did not expect this. K. Maru.''

Elon Musk rejects claims that he is a Nazi

Elon Musk played a key role in Trump's presidential victory last year. Musk also went to Trump's inauguration ceremony earlier this year, where he received harsh criticism from many for making a Nazi salute-like hand gesture during his speech.

In the aforementioned conversation with Joe Rogan, when asked about the controversial hand gesture, Musk stated that it was an honest mistake which led to a misunderstanding among the public.

"I did not see it coming. People will Goebbels anything down...It was obviously meant in the most positive spirit possible. Now I can never point at things diagonally...Hopefully people realize I’m not a Nazi. Just to be clear, I’m not a Nazi. What’s relevant about Nazis is, like, are you invading Poland? And if you’re not invading Poland, maybe you’re not, You have to be committing genocide and starting wars.”

Check out Elon Musk's comments below:

