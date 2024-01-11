ONE Championship is set to begin the new year with a bang as combat sports fans will get two fight cards on Friday, US time, with ONE Friday Fights 47 and ONE Fight Night 18. Both will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The latter card in particular will be of interest for the fans, as the show’s headliner is a cannot-miss bout between rising featherweight MMA stars Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek.

Both fighters debuted in 2022 and immediately became prospects to watch when Gasanov easily submitted Kim Jae Woong in two minutes and 'Spider' pulled off a narrow split decision victory against Ryogo Takahashi.

However, they would both find themselves on the losing end in their next bouts. 'The Cobra' was submitted by Garry Tonon, while Akbar Abdullaev earned a TKO win over Oh.

The Russian fighter has achieved great success prior to the promotion with a stellar 83 percent finishing rate and a 13-fight winning streak, and he is eager to return to the win column against the South Korean.

Gasanov wrote the following on his Instagram account ahead of the big bout:

“All the hard training is behind! We are ready and charged for anything"

Oh Ho Taek prepared for Shamil Gasanov’s offense

The South Korean knows all too well that Gasanov will be heavily relying on his wrestling during their bout, but Oh is more than ready for such an instance.

With both fighters wanting a win by the end of the night, fans can expect fireworks as soon as the bell rings.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.