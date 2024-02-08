"We saw this guy walking everywhere in Miami" - Validity of Colby Covington's X-ray questioned by top UFC welterweight

Gilbert Burns is not buying Colby Covington's claim of an injury during the UFC 296 main event.

After Covington recently re-stated his claim of breaking his leg against Leon Edwards at UFC 296, Burns dismissed the allegation in his own interview. Speaking with The AllStar Sports, Burns claimed he saw Covington in Miami after the fight walking around with "no cast."

Burns said:

"[Covington] was going everywhere and I saw him walking everywhere. I didn't see his name on the X-ray. I don't know. We saw this guy everywhere in Miami, playing poker and going everywhere. I didn't see no cast."

Though born in Brazil, Burns holds a residence in Florida, with a majority of his training done at Kill Cliff F.C. in Deerfield Beach.

Reacting to Burns' interview on Reddit, fans laughed at Covington's post-fight statement, with a majority of comments failing to believe the former interim champion's injury claim.

Fans commented:

"Gilbert Burns M.D."

"Colby lying? Get outta here"

"Bruh no one is entertaining the excuses after your third crack at the belt falls through. Eventually you just gotta admit you ain't got it. You're so close but just fell short yet again"

"Is it possible that Colby would uh, lie?"

Colby Covington claims he will earn fourth undisputed title shot in near future

In the same interview doubling down on his supposed broken foot, Colby Covington claimed to see a path for a potential fourth undisputed title shot despite being 0-3 as a challenger.

In his interview with Submission Radio, Covington claimed he would accept the 'biggest and best names' in the welterweight division to fight his way back into the championship picture. Covington further claimed he 'hasn't taken any damage' in his career and stated his desire for the belt is greater than his will to live.

Following the loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296, Covington called for a fight with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, who also lost on the pay-per-view main card to Shavkat Rakhmonov.