"We've been so blessed" - Tye Ruotolo reflects on massive accomplishments with twin Kade at a young age

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States has practiced jiu-jitsu since he was a young boy. Alongside his twin brother Kade, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, the two siblings have taken the martial arts world by storm.

At just 21 years of age, Tye and Kade Ruotolo have captured multiple world titles in jiu-jitsu's biggest tournaments. They are black belts of the highest order. Today, the brothers each hold a ONE Championship world title belt, representing the very best of BJJ in the world's largest martial arts organization.

At such a young age, that is sometimes a lot to take in. Tye Ruotolo and his brother Kade know they are fortunate to be in the position they are in, and the two recently spent a little time to reflect on their careers up to this point.

Speaking to the media at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 21 post-event press conference, Tye Ruotolo shared a moment he and his brother spent to look back at their journey.

The 21-year-old phenom said:

"You know, last night my brother and I, we were in our hotel room. We were looking over some matches and we were just talking with each other. We were just talking about how we've been so blessed our entire lives, you know? And we had to take a second and just make sure that it doesn't go unnoticed. Because sometimes, it just feels like we're on this roller coaster. And we took a second and we were looking at us, like man, we're so lucky."

Tye Ruotolo is excited for Kade Ruotolo's MMA debut

While luck definitely has something to do with it, a lot of Tye and Kade Ruotolo's success comes from sheer hard work. Now the two are ready to climb a different mountain.

Kade Ruotolo is set to make his professional MMA debut against fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 7th.

Tye had this to say about his brother's MMA debut:

"No matter what, we'll always be in each other's corners. I'm excited to see him throw punches this time around."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

