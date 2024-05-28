“We’ve been going back and forth about that” - Kade Ruotolo thinking about dropping trademark afro look ahead of MMA debut

For the longest time, American submission grappling ace Kade Ruotolo has competed with his afro look. However, he is contemplating shunning it when he makes his MMA debut next month.

The 21-year-old reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will compete in his maiden MMA contest at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

He will go up against Hawaiian fighter Blake Cooper in a three-round lightweight MMA joust, part of the event that will go down at the Impact Arena. The card will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Heading into his scheduled fight, Kade Ruotolo is working on his MMA game with his team, which also includes the look he will be sporting come fight night to augment the type of performance he will be able to showcase.

The Atos standout told Karyn Bryant in an interview:

"It's just funny because we've been going back and forth about that, because, obviously, my entire life I've trained and I've competed with this hair out and, you know, Pat, my sensei, he's the man, he's always like, 'No, you gotta braid it, dude, You gonna make every punch look like a big shot.' And I'm like. 'That's a good point.'"

Adding:

"But, at the same time, my other coach, Tyler, he's all, 'Man, it's not matter, you're not gonna need to braid it.' So, you know, I got both sides. I don't even know what to do at this point. We'll see what ends up happening."

Watch the interview below:

Since he started competing in ONE Championship in 2022, afro-sporting Kade Ruotolo has dominated the lightweight submission grappling lane. It is something he is out to extend in his long-sought foray in MMA.

Kade Ruotolo says his corner will play a key role in MMA debut

Kade Ruotolo is confident that his MMA game will hold up in his scheduled debut in the sport at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand but said his corner will still play a key role as he goes through it.

He shared this in the same interview with Karyn Bryant, highlighting how early in his MMA journey he will still need to be reminded by his team of the some of the facets of the game even during fights.

He said:

"[My] striking, I feel like it's been coming along very quick and I'm really comfortable striking and I love striking, honestly. So, you know, I think it's gonna be my coach, he's gonna have to do a good job of telling me, 'Hey, bring it back to jiu-jitsu' because I get lost in the sauce easily."

By also competing in MMA, Kade Ruotolo said he is out to continue to challenge himself and grow as a fighter.