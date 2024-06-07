"We wanna go to f****** war" - Mikey Musumeci vows to put on barnburner against Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 grudge match

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has never turned down a challenge and he is not about to start any time soon.

Happening on Friday, June 7, 'Darth Rigatoni' will welcome his old foe Gabriel Sousa to the world's largest martial arts promotion at ONE 167.

When they met for the first time in 2021, Musumeci fell victim to Sousa's uncanny ability to slip through his guard and submit him via north-south choke - the last time he has ever lost via submission to date.

In a video posted on ONE Championship's Instagram, Musumeci showed how ready he is to take to the Circle:

"I'm glad he wants me at 100%. I want him at 100%. That's why we're here. We want to make this s*** exciting and we want to go to f****** war. I respect him as a competitor. I think he's a f****** beast. He comes at you hard, and we'll both just go to war. We'll push and we'll see who breaks first. "

He continued:

"And that's what I want. We like that s***, right? Let's f****** go! I'm cursing a lot now. But, yeah. It's fun. I love this."

Mikey Musumeci pumped to showcase how different he is from 2021

Three years is a lot of time for any person and Musumeci is promising both the fans and Sousa that he is an entirely different beast since they first fought.

Mikey Musumeci told Jits Magazine in an exclusive interview:

"So, I feel like skill-wise, I've made huge leaps since my last performance with him, and I'm like ten times stronger. So I'm technically way better."

ONE 167 emanates from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full card will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.