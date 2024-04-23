"We want the fu*king coke head Conor" - Sean O'Malley backs Conor McGregor to produce Ryan Garcia-like performance at UFC 303

Sean O'Malley wants to see Conor McGregor's pre-fight antics in the build-up to his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler.

One of the biggest MMA stars in the world, McGregor has not competed professionally since July 2021.

The Irishman suffered a brutal leg break in his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and his return has been delayed several times due to various reasons. The wait is finally over as 'The Notorious' will fight Chandler in the UFC 303 headliner on June 29.

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley and company discussed how McGregor might approach the fight has not competed in three long years. The podcast co-hosts speculated that the Irishman might not be able to back up his pre-fight antics,

O'Malley drew attention to the recent Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight in boxing and suggested that McGregor could pull off a similar feat, saying:

"What about Garcia? He literally just did the same thing and won."

O'Malley was referring to Garcia's pre-fight behavior that led the boxing community to believe he was not ready to face Haney. However, 'King Ryan' put forth a great performance en route to a majority decision win.

O'Malley and the team discussed which side of his personality McGregor would bring to the forefront during the build-up, with 'Sugar' saying:

"We want a f*ing coke-head Conor."

Catch the discussion below (56:55):

Sean O'Malley lays out a scenario for Conor McGregor to fight for the UFC lightweight title

Conor McGregor had a fierce competitive rivalry with Dustin Poirier which saw the pair fight each other three times inside the UFC octagon. However, the rivalry could not reach a conclusive end due to the aforementioned leg injury.

McGregor's return to competition comes at a crucial point as Poirier is set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title at the UFC 302. The pay-per-view event will take place a few weeks before McGregor vs. Chandler-led UFC 303.

Sean O'Malley thinks that the results of these events could set the stage for a mega tetralogy fight between Poirier and McGregor. He said:

"Conor [beats Chandler] and then Dustin beats Islam, Conor vs. Dustin for the title and Conor's the champ!" [57:50]

One of the biggest hurdles in the way of McGregor getting a lightweight title shot off a potential win over Chandler is that the fight will take place at welterweight. It will be interesting to see how the title picture pans out.