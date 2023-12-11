“We are witnessing history before our eyes” - Andrew Tate prophesies ‘great awakening’ after interview with Elon Musk, makes Twitter go into meltdown

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate created a storm with a cryptic X (formerly Twitter) post mentioning Elon Musk. Tate is a former kickboxing world champion who has gained a lot of popularity due to his controversial opinions on social issues.

Although his stance on relationships and the role of women has been heavily criticized, ‘Cobra’ has garnered a wide fan base among a specific demographic.

Recently, Andrew Tate took to his X account and claimed that his interview with Elon Musk would lead to ‘a great awakening.’ However, It is not clear if Tate is in talks to interview Musk, or if he is expressing the desire to have a conversation with him.

“The great awakening will take place once I interview @elonmusk.”

Expand Tweet

The prospects of a conversation between two men known for their controversial opinions seem to have intrigued the fans as they flooded the comments section with encouraging messages:

@Matty3C commented:

“This will be the final piece of the matrix collapsing. We are witnessing history before our eyes.”

@RodneyEpley wrote:

“That would bring a lot of things to the surface. I've been waiting years for this kind of shift in humanity. Interesting to see how the world develops in the coming years.”

@intheemetime wrote:

“Make it on “x” or the matrix will be sure to take it down.”

Fan reactions to Tate's post

Andrew Tate celebrates Alex Jones’ return to X

X CEO Elon Musk recently reinstated right-wing radio show host Alex Jones’ X account. Jones was banned from the platform for violating its abusive behavior policy.

However, Musk lifted the ban following a public poll that favored the move. The controversial host’s return to the platform was met with mixed reactions.

Andrew Tate, who supported Musk’s move, took to X and called out the critics, accusing them of being ‘hate-filled losers:'

“Do you see it? All the losers CRYING THEIR EYES OUT. It is always easiest to spot a loser by their seemingly bottomless pit of hatred. Alex Jones came back into the mainstream. Globalists are screaming and crying. SCARED. And who else is crying? LOSERS. Men who agree with 80% of what Alex says but complain and cry about the 20%. Jealous, uninteresting, hate-filled LOSERS. They are worse than the enemy.”

See the complete post below:

Expand Tweet