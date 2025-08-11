"We worked for two years" - PFL boss Donn Davis calls out Francis Ngannou’s no-show in Africa event

Donn Davis, the founder and chairman of the PFL, recently expressed his disappointment with Francis Ngannou, who was reportedly absent from the inaugural event of the budding MMA promotion in Africa.After leaving the UFC, Ngannou signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). He made his debut against Renan Ferreira in October 2024 and became the inaugural PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Champion. In addition, he was appointed as the chairman for the promotion's expansion in Africa.During a recent media scrum, Davis shared his frustration regarding Ngannou's absence from the PFL Africa event, saying:&quot;You have to ask Francis [why he was not present]... I'm not going to hide it - I expected him [at GrandWest]. This is part of his vision, so that all those fighters out there don't have to leave the continent like he did. We worked for two years. I'm direct and say what I think - I'm disappointed.&quot; h/t: ESPNCheck out Donn Davis' comments below:When Donn Davis proposed Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones super fightFrancis Ngannou and Jon Jones have been two of the most prominent heavyweight MMA fighters in recent years. As a result, fans often looked forward to a potential matchup between Ngannou and Jones. Even PFL founder Donn Davis voiced support for a superfight between the two.A few months ago, Davis expressed this idea in a post on X, writing:&quot;Proposal... WINNER TAKES ALL. MMA best heavyweight of all time 👑. [If] Francis wins, @PFLMMA split 100% of the event profits. If Jon wins, @UFC and Jon split 100% of the event profits.&quot;Jones has currently taken up retirement from the sport back in June. Despite teasing a potential return, no official announcements have been made yet.