  • home icon
  • MMA
  • PFL
  • "We worked for two years" - PFL boss Donn Davis calls out Francis Ngannou’s no-show in Africa event

"We worked for two years" - PFL boss Donn Davis calls out Francis Ngannou’s no-show in Africa event

By Nilaav Gogoi
Published Aug 11, 2025 13:12 GMT
Donn Davis (left) talks about Francis Ngannou
Donn Davis (left) talks about Francis Ngannou's absence from PFL Africa event. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Donn Davis, the founder and chairman of the PFL, recently expressed his disappointment with Francis Ngannou, who was reportedly absent from the inaugural event of the budding MMA promotion in Africa.

Ad

After leaving the UFC, Ngannou signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). He made his debut against Renan Ferreira in October 2024 and became the inaugural PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Champion. In addition, he was appointed as the chairman for the promotion's expansion in Africa.

During a recent media scrum, Davis shared his frustration regarding Ngannou's absence from the PFL Africa event, saying:

"You have to ask Francis [why he was not present]... I'm not going to hide it - I expected him [at GrandWest]. This is part of his vision, so that all those fighters out there don't have to leave the continent like he did. We worked for two years. I'm direct and say what I think - I'm disappointed." h/t: ESPN
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Donn Davis' comments below:

Ad

When Donn Davis proposed Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones super fight

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones have been two of the most prominent heavyweight MMA fighters in recent years. As a result, fans often looked forward to a potential matchup between Ngannou and Jones. Even PFL founder Donn Davis voiced support for a superfight between the two.

A few months ago, Davis expressed this idea in a post on X, writing:

Ad
"Proposal... WINNER TAKES ALL. MMA best heavyweight of all time 👑. [If] Francis wins, @PFLMMA split 100% of the event profits. If Jon wins, @UFC and Jon split 100% of the event profits."

Jones has currently taken up retirement from the sport back in June. Despite teasing a potential return, no official announcements have been made yet.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications