Kickboxing will be the crown jewel of ONE Championship’s return to Japan on Sunday, January 28, as ONE 165 will see Superlek Kiatmoo9 defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship against Takeru Segawa.

Fans habe long been waiting for the Japanese megastar’s promotional debut since he signed in May 2023. Confirmation that he'll get a shot at the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship in just his first bout should not be a surprise.

The ‘Natural Born Crusher’ has seen the winner’s circle 43 times, with 25 of them coming by way of knockout or TKO. He has been an unstoppable force of nature, as evidenced by a winning streak that extended beyond 30 fights.

Opening up on his mindset prior to ONE 165, Takeru shared his determination to leave the Ariake Arena with a victory on his Instagram:

“It took me about 5 months to complete it, risking my life. All that remains is to fight with all my might on January 28th. Always wear the world's best belt.”

He continued:

“My life as a fighter. Please take a look and feel the power. Five days left. I’ll absolutely win.”

Takeru’s big confession

The Japanese monster is as fearsome as they come in the world of kickboxing, but he revealed a more human side to him in recent weeks as he admitted to feeling the pressure of bringing glory to his fellow countrymen.

There are only a few days left before Takeru’s date with destiny, and his commitment to training has him declaring that his power and endurance are at their absolute limit and is raring to unleash it on Superlek.

