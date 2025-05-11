"WEILI VS VALENTINA NEXT!" - MMA community reacts as Valentina Shevchenko earns hard-fought win against Manon Fiorot at UFC 315

UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her title against Manon Fiorot. The fight between the pair was competitive, but Shevchenko closely knicked it by 3 rounds to 2 on all judges' scorecards.
This was Shevchenko's first title defense since recapturing her throne and her eighth overall. The 37-year-old hurt Fiorot's nose in the first round, making life difficult for the challenger. But Fiorot showed toughness and bounced back in the subsequent rounds. Fiorot landed some good punches and also secured a few takedowns, but it wasn't enough.
Shevchenko is regarded by many as the greatest female fighter of all time. 'Bullet' made her UFC debut back in 2015 and has since then competed 18 times in the octagon, winning 14 of those fights. On the other hand, this was Fiorot's first title challenge, and she put on an impressive performance.
The MMA community reacted to yet another win for Shevchenko. Former UFC double champion, Henry Cejudo, took to X and wrote:
"Shevchenko deserves the opportunity to become double champion. WEILI VS VALENTINA NEXT! #UFC315"
@espn on X wrote:
"SHEVCHENKO. VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO. THE BULLET REMAINS THE UFC WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION WITH HER 10TH TITLE FIGHT WIN"
Check out more reactions to Valentina Shevchenko's win below:
Valentina Shevchenko has plenty of contenders at flyweight
UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko made yet another defense of her flyweight title as she defeated Manon Fiorot at UFC 315. Natalia Silva, who also competed on the card, defeated former champion Alexa Grosso and will likely take her #1 ranking.
Meanwhile Eric Blanchfield, who defeated Rose Namajunas in her last fight, is also in the hunt for a title shot.
Additionally, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili has also expressed interest in moving up to flyweight. A fight between her and Shevchenko would be a massive fight for women's MMA.