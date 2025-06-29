"Well deserved!" - Fans react as Dana White guarantees loser of UFC 317 slugfest win money 

The MMA world was thrilled as Dana White announced a win bonus to Brandon Royval, who lost a gruelling three-round fight against rising contender Joshua Van on the UFC 317 main card on June 28.

During the post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO praised both fighters' efforts and commended Royval for accepting a high-risk, low-reward fight against a much lower-ranked opponent.

Typically, the UFC fight purse is divided into show money and win bonus. In case of a loss, fighters usually miss out on the win bonus. White made an exception for Royval, stating:

"I am going to pay Royval his win money. He took that fight against the No.12-ranked guy on short notice and put on an absolute war. So, they're both going to do well tonight. I'm absolutely positive they deserve it."

Check out Dana White's comments below (2:48):

Popular MMA content page @mma_orbit reported White's announcement on X, prompting fans to share their thoughts in the comments section.

One fan wrote:

"Congrats champ. Well deserved."

Popular comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz wrote in a separate post on X:

"Joshua Van vs. Brandon Royval... Give them all the $$$."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Royval, the No.1-ranked flyweight contender, accepted to face No.12-ranked Van in a short-notice fight after his original opponent, Manel Kape, was forced to withdraw due to a foot injury.

Van, who made a quick turnaround after his UFC 316 win over Bruno Silva on June 7, proved to be the better fighter and secured an upset win over Royval after an intense three-round clash.

Royval struggled with Van's speed, volume and effective counter-striking in Round 1. While he made the fight chaotic and more competitive in the later rounds, Van still maintained the lead, ultimately winning by unanimous decision (29-28 X 2, 30-27). The victory is likely to propel Van into the top three of the official flyweight rankings, accelerating his quest for a title shot.

