Welterweight boogeyman named as Jack Della Maddalena’s biggest obstacle in UFC by coach

Jack Della Maddalena realized a childhood dream at UFC 315 by snatching the UFC welterweight title from Belal Muhammad in a five-round classic. Now that he's on top of the 170-pound mountain, a slew of new challengers await 'JDM'.

To his coach, Ben Vickers, there's only one welterweight that poses a real threat to his fighter - and he's undefeated with 10 submissions and 8 knockouts.

In an interview with Submission Radio on YouTube, Vickers was asked who is the biggest challenge to Jack Della Maddalena's freshly seated throne. While praising Shavkat Rakhmonov, he said:

"It's a good division right now, welterweight. Well, biggest challenge, I think, Jack smokes them all. Yeah.. I like the Shavkat [Rakhmonov] fight. You know, he's undefeated, he's never been beaten. So he's got to be the biggest challenge."

Check out Ben Vickers' comments below (15:38):

At the moment, the most likely next challenger to Jack Della Maddalena's throne is Islam Makhachev, who already relinquished his UFC lightweight title to move up to welterweight.

The new Aussie champion already went on record to say that he welcomes a fight with Makhachev - to avenge his fellow Aussie Alexander Volkanovski.

Ian Machado Garry plans to step in if Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev negotiations fall through

One man who is eager to sink his teeth into the new champion is Ian Machado Garry, who is very much confident that he will "smoke" Della Maddalena. In a post-UFC 315 assessment video, 'The Future' expressed his surprise that a new champion was crowned that night in Canada.

After which, the Irishman suggested two new match-ups in light of the new title change: former champ Leon Edwards vs. Michael 'Venom' Page and Carlos Prates vs. Geoff Neal. He then mapped out his plans on taking over the division, if somehow negotiations with Makhachev's camp fall through:

"Now, you've got the new champion, Jack Della Maddalena.The Aussie. Great performance, but sloppy. Rumor is [UFC lightweight champ] Islam Makhachev is moving up to 170lbs. And if he does, then all of us welterweight will have to take a step back and give the man the respect he deserves. But if negotiations don't go so well, then you got a tall blonde, Irishman who's ready to take over the UFC and take that belt, and I will smoke Jack Della Maddalena."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

