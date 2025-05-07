Welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo ready to let his fists go in potential MMA move: "Excited to utilize it"

Fresh off another masterful submission grappling performance at ONE Fight Night 31, Tye Ruotolo has hinted at testing his skills in a new department — mixed martial arts.

The 22-year-old phenom successfully defended his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship against Canadian submission wizard Dante Leon in their highly anticipated trilogy bout, which served as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, May 2.

Following this unanimous decision victory, which improved his promotional slate to 8-0, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner addressed questions about his striking development and potential MMA future:

"Well, I guess we're going to find out [how good my striking is]. Yeah, it's definitely not the best, but it's not too bad either. I'm excited to utilize it, you know," Tye Ruotolo shared during the post-event press conference.

This self-assessment from the grappling prodigy suggests that it might not take long before fans get to see him don the four-ounce gloves in MMA, following in the footsteps of his twin brother and fellow ONE submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

Kade has enjoyed a perfect 3-0 start to life in the all-encompassing sport, achieving all three victories by way of first-round submission.

Given Tye's similar elite-level grappling credentials, even a developing striking game could make him an immediate threat in MMA, where his submission prowess would give him a significant advantage against opponents wary of engaging on the ground.

Tye Ruotolo names his preferred opponent for MMA debut

Tye Ruotolo never backs down from a challenge. And the reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion is ready to throw down against one of the hottest MMA prospects for his possible bow in the sport.

During the same ONE Fight Night 31 post-event interview, Ruotolo responded to a hypothetical matchup between him and undefeated talent Adrian Lee, saying:

"Adrian Lee for the debut would be awesome. I don't really care, that's one that ONE kind of sent my way. Whoever they want to throw at my way."

North American fans who missed his successful world title defense at ONE Fight Night 31 can rewatch the card via Amazon Prime Video.

