“Went down like a sack of potatoes” - Ed Matthews folds British rapper Swarmz with huge one-punch KO, triggers pandemonium on social media

Ed Matthews delivered an astonishing 17-second knockout of Swarmz during the undercard of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The TikTok star wasted no time in aggressively pursuing the English rapper, eager for a quick knockout. Matthews cornered his adversary against the ropes and unleashed a barrage of wild punches.

A powerful left hook connected squarely with Swarmz's chin, sending him tumbling to the canvas. Swarmz struggled to get back to his feet, leading the referee to promptly declare Ed Matthews the victor.

Afterward, Matthews ascended the top rope and flawlessly executed a backflip in the middle of the squared circle. Meanwhile, Swarmz required assistance to exit the ring, as it seemed he had sustained an ankle injury during the fight-ending punch that left him tangled up.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ed Matthews' performance quickly captivated fans, igniting a wide spectrum of enthusiastic reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Shows you that KSI’s opponents are bums"

Another wrote:

"One punch man got one punched💀😂"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Best knockout of the evening"

"My man went down like a sack of potatoes"

"That’s impressive wow 🤩"

"Woo wooow woww 🗣️"

"Swarmz is soft AF. Man barely touched him. 😭"

"Bruh homie wanted to sleep way before the fight started"