"Weren’t you saying you would beat Khabib" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev’s fiery message calling out ‘fake’ Belal Muhammad

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev and former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad have a dislike for one another. Chimaev recently called the former champion 'fake' and asserted he only likes real people.

Ad

The Swedish fighter responded to a post on X in which a fan asked him why he has expressed dislike for Muhammad since the two were very close in the earlier days.

Chimaev responded and said:

"Yes, he call me Muslim brother then he go saying he wants to beat me so should I be nice to you? I like real people not fake if you call my brother you should be my brother. I always support Palestine but I never support fake people."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Many fans reacted to the post and said:

"Weren’t you saying you would beat khabib and sh*t…."

Others wrote:

"Do you still want to fight Belal?"

"Belal was just selling a fight. And he just said he wanted to fight u when u were at 170. What's wrong with saying that?"

Check out more fan reactions to the post:

Ad

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Muhammad lost his welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena in an epic showdown at UFC 315. This was Muhammad's first defense of his crown, but he ended up short against the Australian, who put in a masterful striking display.

Ad

Dricus Du Plessis sends message to Khamzat Chimaev over wrestling expectations

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis will face Khamzat Chimaev next in a third defense of his middleweight title. Du Plessis acknowledged Chimaev's elite wrestling skills but asserted he won't let the Sweden native show it.

Speaking on The Sias du Plessis Show, he said:

"His [Chimaev] wrestling is world-class. It's phenomenal...This is not striking, this is not wrestling, this is not grappling. This is MMA. When the night comes, it's not about teaching him a lesson, it's about proving once again that I will be the greatest of all time and doing whatever I have to to prove that.

Ad

"Yes, I know his wrestling is great, it is 100%...But you're only as good as your opponent lets you, and I won't let you look good."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (54:30):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.