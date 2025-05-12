"Weren’t you saying you would beat Khabib" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev’s fiery message calling out ‘fake’ Belal Muhammad

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev and former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad have a dislike for one another. Chimaev recently called the former champion 'fake' and asserted he only likes real people.
The Swedish fighter responded to a post on X in which a fan asked him why he has expressed dislike for Muhammad since the two were very close in the earlier days.
Chimaev responded and said:
"Yes, he call me Muslim brother then he go saying he wants to beat me so should I be nice to you? I like real people not fake if you call my brother you should be my brother. I always support Palestine but I never support fake people."
"Weren’t you saying you would beat khabib and sh*t…."
"Do you still want to fight Belal?"
"Belal was just selling a fight. And he just said he wanted to fight u when u were at 170. What's wrong with saying that?"
Muhammad lost his welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena in an epic showdown at UFC 315. This was Muhammad's first defense of his crown, but he ended up short against the Australian, who put in a masterful striking display.
Dricus Du Plessis sends message to Khamzat Chimaev over wrestling expectations
UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis will face Khamzat Chimaev next in a third defense of his middleweight title. Du Plessis acknowledged Chimaev's elite wrestling skills but asserted he won't let the Sweden native show it.
Speaking on The Sias du Plessis Show, he said:
"His [Chimaev] wrestling is world-class. It's phenomenal...This is not striking, this is not wrestling, this is not grappling. This is MMA. When the night comes, it's not about teaching him a lesson, it's about proving once again that I will be the greatest of all time and doing whatever I have to to prove that.
"Yes, I know his wrestling is great, it is 100%...But you're only as good as your opponent lets you, and I won't let you look good."
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (54:30):