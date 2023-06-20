Westin Wilson MMA: Who is the new UFC fighter whose signing met strong disapproval from the fans?

New reports have suggested that the UFC Vegas 76 card has undergone some changes, and fans haven't reacted positively to the announcement. Earlier today, (June 20), it was announced that Khusein Askhabov was out of his fight at UFC Vegas 76 against Joanderson Brito. The MMA veteran Westin Wilson would take Askhabov's place. The tweet read:

"Khusein Askhabov OUT. Joanderson Brito will now take on Westin Wilson at #UFCVegas76 on July 1.[first rep. the_mma_matchmaker IG]"

Check out the tweet here:

Fans questioned the late addition of Westin Wilson to the card, claiming that there is a wide disparity in skill between Wilson and his opponent-to-be, Joanderson Brito.

Wilson holds a 16-7 professional record, and has fought in various organizations. He is currently on a three-fight win streak, but the level of competition he has faced leaves much to be desired. This is especially true when compared to his opponent, Brito, who is 14-3 in professional MMA. Brito also holds wins over accomplished fighters like Andre Fili and Lucas Alexander.

Wilson, on the other hand, was beaten conclusively the last time he faced a UFC veteran. He was knocked out by Teruto Ishihara at XMMA 5.

UFC Vegas 76 to be headlined by Strickland-Magomedov

Apart from the news that Westin Wilson's MMA career will go on, the UFC fans will also be excited to know that UFC Vegas 76 will also feature Sean Strickland.

The brash and outspoken brawler is a polarizing figure, but one that fans definitely cannot ignore. Strickland has been training with Alex 'Poatan' Pereira, who he actually faced before, and is sure to present an evolved and upgraded version of himself at UFC Vegas 76.

His opponent, Abus Magomedov, will be making his second appearance as a UFC fighter. In his first outing, be beat Dustin Stoltzfus by TKO in the very first round. He is a well-rounded fighter and is somewhat of an unknown quantity at the moment. He'll be looking to make a name for himself on the back of a victory against established middleweight, Sean Strickland.

