What is Achilles heel? Explaining the injury that ex-UFC champ Jamahal Hill suffered

Jamahal Hill has been forced to relinquish the light heavyweight title this week after it was announced he had suffered a serious injury.

Hill was cage side at UFC 290 last weekend and took part in a pre-PPV basketball game alongside a host of fellow UFC stars. The friendly game soon turned sour for 'Sweet Dreams', however, as he, unfortunately, ruptured his Achilles heel whilst playing.

Hill explained on his YouTube that he faces immediate surgery and could be out of the octagon for over a year whilst he recovers.

The Achilles tendon is located on the back of the leg and just above the ankle. It is often regarded as one of the most vital tendons as it enables the foot to push off the ground. An injury to the tendon means it affects basic actions such as walking and running.

Per Bupa, the recovery time for such an injury can take up to a year as it requires committed and serious rehabilitation. In most cases, a person is on crutches for 3-4 weeks following the surgery and will then take a further 9 months in order to regain full mobility and strength in the tendon.

What did Jamahal Hill have to say about his injury?

Jamahal Hill broke the news of his injury on his YouTube channel. 'Sweet Dreams' was visibly emotional throughout as he shared the news that he would be out of the game for some time.

The 32-year-old opted to follow suit with former champ Jiri Prochazka and immediately relinquish the title in order to focus on recovery. It is now expected that the UFC will announce that Jan Błachowicz and Alex Pereira's upcoming bout will be for the newly vacated belt.

Speaking on his channel, the injured Jamahal Hill said:

"I have unfortunately suffered an injury, I've ruptured my Achilles.Yeah, um, this is one of those injuries, f*ck man. It's alright. It's just one of those things that happen you know, it's a tough injury. It will require surgery, time and rehab and means I'll be out for a while."

He added:

"Prochazka gave up the title... To keep the division moving so the people have a champion, I'll be doing the same. Now, the biggest thing is focusing on my recovery."

