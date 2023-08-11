"What advice did Conor give on this?" - Aljamain Sterling enters liquor business with Funk Harbor Rum; fans wish him the best

UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling took to Twitter to announce that he was entering the liquor business with his own signature rum - Funk Harbor Rum.

He tweeted:

"Here’s a sneak peek of my Funk Harbor rum! A project I’ve been working on for at least a year now. It’s amazing to see it coming all together. You guys will not be disappointed! Pre-sales coming soon, but first we storm Boston and turn the city upside down! Cheers."

Fans took the opportunity to congratulate him, while also poking fun at his newest venture. @theanuraganupam said:

"What advice did Conor give on this?"

t_stallmer added:

"I'll buy it and put it next to my proper 12"

@BradJonze78, on the other hand, had some queries for Aljamain Sterling. They said:

"What is Driftwood Distillery's story? Who owns it? Who have you worked with over there?"

@Ed02119156 added:

"Congratulations. I'll buy a bottle as a fan. I don't drink, but I'll put it next to my proper 12 bottle. That is so cool Aljo, keep it up brother build that legacy."

@durkios said:

"Send me a bottle brodie"

@speculatore also added:

"I'll buy a few..."

Aljamain Sterling to face Sean O'Malley on August 19th in Boston, Massachusetts

Sterling's next octagon appearance is set to take place at the TD Garden in Boston, MA when he faces Sean O'Malley. Sterling will be defending his 135 lb title, and the pair will be headlining the event.

The fight was set up after O'Malley entered the octagon after Sterling defended his title against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

Sterling is looking to remain active, and will face a surging fan favorite in Sean O'Malley. The fight is definitely a clash of styles. O'Malley is known as a rangey, flashy striker, with a highlight reel to match that claim. Sterling, on the other hand, thrives in grappling and scrambles, which is why he is called the 'Funkmaster.'

The fight will come down to who can enforce their game plan on the other, and is certainly one fans will not want to miss.