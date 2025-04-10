What should Alexander Volkanovski's game plan be for UFC 314 clash against Diego Lopes? MMA veterans share brutally honest breakdown

Former UFC lightweight contender Josh Thomson firmly believes that Alexander Volkanovski can prevail over Diego Lopes at UFC 314 with a simple game plan. On the other hand, MMA referee John McCarthy has a much more complex idea for 'The Great' to become the featherweight champion again.

Volkanovski has not won a fight since 2023 but he is a betting favorite in his upcoming featherweight title bout against Lopes at UFC 314. 'The Great' has lost his previous two fights via knockout. Meanwhile, Lopes is on a five-fight winning streak, three via finish.

On episode #563 of the WEIGHING IN podcast, Thomson and McCarthy broke down the UFC 314 main event, speculating what the game plan should be for the 36-year-old.

"I mean, John, it's so hard for me. I would say leg kicks and stay away," Thomson said.

McCarthy agreed with his co-host but provided a more detailed plan. He wants Volkanovski to fight like he did against Max Holloway at UFC 251, taking the fight deep.

"I don't care if you win the round, I just want you to frustrate him. I want you to give him a look and then take it away. I want you to move. I want you to just, you know, just little shots, pick him apart a little bit. If you lose the round, doesn't matter, but I want you to get him into the third round," McCarthy said.

The legendary MMA referee believes that Lopes' only chance to win the fight is in the first two rounds. As such, he asserted that Volkanovski's team should aim to win three rounds and secure a decision victory.

Check out Josh Thomson and John McCarthy's advice to Alexander Volkanovski below (22:51):

Alexander Volkanovski has a different mindset before fight with Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski revealed he was spiteful of the naysayers during his recent slump. Many had predicted that 'The Great' would not defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 and Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, which eventually came to be true.

One of the reasons why he took both fights was to prove the doubters wrong. This didn't go his way, but for his upcoming fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314, Volkanovski doesn't hold any ill will. He shared his thoughts on the media day for the PPV event.

"It's weird. It's 'cause I am, you know, a lot of people are doubting me, but like usually I'll be like, uh, you know, a bit spiteful about it, if that makes sense. Where now I'm like going, 'Yeah, I get why you used to think that, but I'm going to show you,'" Volkanovski said.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (1:46):

