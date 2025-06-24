"What a BEAUTY, WOW!" - Fighting community reacts as the official UFC BJJ championship belt is revealed  

The fighting world has been buzzing with reactions following the UFC’s official unveiling of the championship belt for UFC BJJ.

The UFC has announced their new Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament, which is set to kick off on June 25, during International Fight Week. The UFC BJJ 1 event features three title matchups, with Mickey Musumeci headlining the card against Rerisson Gabriel for the bantamweight title.

The UFC's brand-new BJJ belt features a design that stands out from their traditional MMA title belts.

Check out the post below:

The post sparked several fan reactions. Popular UFC influencer Nina-Marie Daniele wrote:

"What a BEAUTY. 😍 WOW!"

Nina-Marie Daniele's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ufcbjj on Instagram]

Others commented:

"Okay, that's really freaking cool!"

"Power Ranger Belt.😅"

"Change the color of the belt depending on who’s holding it. Would keep it culturally significant."

"It’s not ugly, it’s just very different and unique. It could grow on me. Not in love with it because it’s not what we’re used to seeing, but it’s not an ugly design. Just unique and different."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufcbjj on Instagram]

Diego Lopes weighs in on UFC BJJ championship

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes has weighed in on the new UFC BJJ championship, expressing his excitement amid his interest and expertise in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He believes that the new competition will prove to be a game-changer for grappling.

Lopes stated that the launch of the tournament made him emotional, adding that he believes it will revolutionize the sport by providing opportunities to deserving athletes across the globe. He said:

"I can't even describe how emotional I am right now with UFC BJJ coming up. It's something that will come to revolutionize jiu-jitsu and evolve it. It's a completely different market, right?"

The Brazilian added:

"It gives a very good support to everybody to have what's necessary and get even more attention and professionalism, so I think it's very good. I'm truly emotional because I come from jiu-jitsu, so seeing what the UFC is creating for everybody on BJJ is something very emotional."

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below:

