What is Cain Velasquez's net worth?

Cain Velasquez currently has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Velasquez was born on June 28, 1982 in Salinas, California. Raised in Yuma, Arizona, Velasquez graduated from Kofa High School. During his educational days, he racked up an impressive wrestling record of 110-10.

He joined Iowa Central Community College next. Velasquez won the NJCAA heavyweight wrestling championship there. He later transferred to Arizona State University and continued his wrestling career.

The NCAA Division 1 wrestler joined the American Kickboxing Academy next to start training for MMA. He made his competitive debut at a Strikeforce event in October 2006 against Jesse Fujarczyk, winning via first-round TKO.

He then defeated Jeremiah Constant under the Bodog Fight promotional banner via another first-round TKO in December 2006. Velasquez went on to join the UFC next and debuted in 2008.

Velasquez went on a six-fight winning streak in the organization before crossing paths with Brock Lesnar. Lesnar was the UFC heavyweight kingpin at that point in time. However, Velasquez vanquished Lesnar with a first-round TKO and became the heavyweight champion.

He lost the belt to Junior dos Santos in his next fight. However, a win against Antonio Silva earned him a rematch against the Brazilian. Velasquez won the rematch and was once again on the heavyweight throne.

He defended his belt against Silva before taking on dos Santos once again and defeating the Brazilian in their trilogy fight.

Cain Velasquez dropped the belt against Fabricio Werdum in his next fight. He has competed twice in the UFC since that defeat, but hasn't fought since his 26-second knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in February 2019.

Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting incident in Bay Area

Velasquez was involved in a shooting incident on Monday in California. A man was left injured during the incident in Morgan Hill.

The San Jose Police department is investigating the incident. It is not yet clear how the former UFC star was involved. However, he has been arrested without bail.

San José Police Media Relations @SJPD_PIO Units are currently at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Bailey Ave.



One adult male shot at least once transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



One suspect in custody. Unknown motive or circumstances. Units are currently at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Bailey Ave. One adult male shot at least once transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One suspect in custody. Unknown motive or circumstances. https://t.co/fIdzsa7Iaq

According to the police report, the injured individual was shot at least once. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. It is believed that the nature of his injury is not life threatening.

Edited by Harvey Leonard