What is Caleb Plant's net worth?

As of 2021, Caleb Plant's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

Caleb Plant is an undefeated boxer with a 21-0 record and is currently the IBF super-middleweight champion. As of July 2021, he was ranked the second-best active super-middleweight by ESPN and third by The Ring. Caleb Plant has had three title defenses since 2019, when he won the title against Jose Uzcategui.

According to Information Cradle, Caleb Plant's net worth in 2020 was reported to be $1 million. Coming to 2021, Plant fought Caleb Truax, where he defeated him by unanimous decision to retain the IBF super-middleweight title which he has held since 2019. Per Forbes.com via Dan Rafael's Fight Freaks United, 'Sweethands' took home a $750,000 purse, and hence his estimated net worth is said to be $2 million.

Plant is scheduled to face the biggest challenge of his boxing career when he faces Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 6. Plant will defend his IBF title and undefeated record. He will most likely open as a huge underdog against the current pound-for-pound best boxer on the planet.

Caleb Plant is confident going into the fight with Canelo

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, when asked about Canelo's performance against Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant said:

"This has been a long time coming where I felt like there's things that I hold over him that, when it comes down to that, he can't f*** with me...you just have to tune in, you'll see."

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez, undoubtedly among the best boxers in the world, has not lost since his defeat to the all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. Since then, the Mexican has had a concrete path to the top after facing some of the most elite names in the sport of boxing including Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Gennady Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs, Sergey Kovalev and most recently Billy Joe Saunders. He captured Saunders' WBO super-middleweight title and will look to snatch Caleb Plant's IBF belt to unify the super-middleweight titles.

