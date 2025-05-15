What is Carlos Hernandez's ethnicity? Exploring the UFC star's heritage and background 

Carlos Hernandez is set to make his octagon comeback at UFC Vegas 106 in a flyweight bout against Hyunsung Park.

Ad

Hernandez will attempt to enter the flyweight ranks by putting on an impressive performance against Park at the fight night event, which is slated for this weekend at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What is Carlos Hernandez's ethnicity?

Carlos Hernandez is a professional MMA fighter, who competes in the UFC's flyweight division. Hernandez, who was born in Illinois, United States, has Latin ancestry and was raised in the Cicero suburb of Chicago. Interestingly, 87.7% of Cicero's 80,000 population are Hispanic. He started mixed martial arts training at the age of eight, enrolling at Combat-Do, Cicero's premier MMA school run by Master Bob Schirmer C.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a past interview with The Latin Times, Hernandez opened up about his MMA journey, saying:

''After my second year I started to get the hang of things and started enjoying the classes. Around that time, I still played soccer, but I was starting to pull away from it and move more toward the martial arts scene...People who knew me since I was a kid knew this was part of the dream, but it didn't really hit me for a while. It wasn't until a year after that I realized that I was actually here fighting with the best in the world and on ESPN''

Ad

He concluded by citing his desire to make a name of himself in the promotion:

''The goal is always to be the best. I think that's what led me to be in the position I'm in and to let me get a new contract, to stay there [UFC], keep fighting there and hopefully retire there'' [H/t: The Latin Times]

Hernandez (10-4) is 3-3 in the promotion after securing a contract at DWCS in 2021. The 31-year-old was on a two fight losing streak, before getting back on winning ways with a split decision victory against Nyamjargal Tumendemberel at UFC Macau last year. He will now face Hyunsung Park in the prelims of UFC Vegas 106 this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.