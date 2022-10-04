What is Chael Sonnen's UFC record?

When Chael Sonnen was fighting under the UFC banner, the American competed 14 times in the organization. Sonnen has a UFC record of seven wins and seven losses. The 45-year-old failed to win gold in the organization, but took on some of the biggest names in the MMA world.

Sonnen only lost to high-level fighters such as Jon Jones, Rashad Evans, Anderson Silva and Demian Maia. The 45-year-old managed to get the better of legends like Maurício Rua and Michael Bisping. Five of Sonnen's victories came via decision, with just two of the wins coming via submission.

Watch Sonnen in action here:

Chael Sonnen left the UFC after losing to Rashad Evans at UFC 167: St. Pierre vs. Hendricks. The contest failed to go past the first round and was the final time UFC fans saw the American compete under the UFC banner. His most recent win was against Maurício Rua at UFC Fight Night 26 back in 2013.

The 45-year-old retired from professional MMA back in 2019, with his final outing taking place in Bellator. Lyoto Machida managed to finish Sonnen in the second round at Bellator 222.

The American ended his career after losing back-to-back bouts in the organization, with Fedor Emelianenko also getting the better of Sonnen before Machida.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2019/6/15/1867… Bellator 222 results: Lyoto Machida sends Chael Sonnen into retirement after TKO loss ( @DamonMartin Bellator 222 results: Lyoto Machida sends Chael Sonnen into retirement after TKO loss (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2019/6/15/1867… https://t.co/EPv8AJxIoo

What is Chael Sonnen's Bellator record?

As mentioned, Chael Sonnen ended his career under the Bellator banner after losing back-to-back fights in the organization. Sonnen has a 2-3 record in Bellator, losing against Lyoto Machida, Fedor Emelianenko and Tito Ortiz after joining the MMA company in 2017.

Sonnen lost his debut bout against Ortiz, but managed to bounce back from the defeat in his next few outings. The 45-year-old went on to beat both Wanderlei Silva and Quinton Jackson via decision in back-to-back fights.

All of Sonnen's Bellator defeats came via stoppage and none of the contests managed to get past the second round.

Chael Sonnen's professional MMA career started in 1997 after beating Ben Hailey at UFCF: Battle Of Fort Vancouver.

'The American Gangster' can look back on a very successful MMA career despite failing to win UFC gold. The 45-year-old now works as a MMA analyst and also runs his own YouTube channel, posting fight-related videos daily.

