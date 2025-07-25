What is Claressa Shields' nationality? Exploring the boxing icon's origin, heritage, and more

Claressa Shields is one of the greatest female boxers in the history of the sport and has held 17 major titles across five weight classes. She also holds the record for being the only boxer, male or female, to hold all four major world titles (WBO, WBA, IBF, and WBC) in three weight classes.Shields is now set to face Lani Daniels in an undisputed female heavyweight bout this weekend in Detroit. Ahead of her upcoming bout, let's take a look at her nationality and origins.What is Claressa Shields' nationality?Claressa Shields was born and raised in Flint, Michigan, USA. She picked up the boxing gloves at the age of 11 after her father, Bo Shields, introduced her to the sport by taking her to a boxing gym. She met her coach, Jason Crutchfield, there and began training at the Berston Field House community center in Flint.Before her Olympic qualifiers in 2012, Crutchfield opened up about the qualities that the then-17-year-old Shields possessed and claimed she was a &quot;student&quot; of boxing, saying:&quot;She's a complete fighter. Offense, defense, counterpunching, everything. She's a student of boxing, and she watches all the old-timers like Joe Louis and Sugar Ray Robinson... She doesn't ever want to lose a fight. She has speed and she has power. Those are her greatest assets... I think she's on a whole different level than her competitors.&quot; [H/t: ESPN]Shields went on to create history at the Olympics, becoming the first American woman to win a gold medal in boxing. She also became the first American boxer to win consecutive Olympic gold medals by winning gold medals in the women's middleweight division at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.Shields is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Danielle Perkins in February. The undefeated boxing icon has a professional record of 16-0. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post