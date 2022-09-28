Create

What is CM Punk's actual UFC record?

UFC 203: Miocic v Overeem
CM Punk at UFC 203: Miocic vs. Overeem
Many UFC fans might believe that CM Punk's UFC record is 2-0. However, that is not the case. The former WWE champion has an organizational record of 0-1-1, he lost to Mickey Gall and his bout against Mike Jackson was deemed a no contest.

Punk had originally lost the contest against Jackson after three rounds of fighting. However, his opponent would later test positive for tetrahydrocannabinol due to marijuana use.

The 43-year-old's only official defeat in the UFC came against Mickey Gall in his debut. Gall dispatched the former WWE superstar with ease, submitting Punk in the very first round of their UFC 203 bout.

[email protected] did what he set out to do and submitted CM Punk in the 1st round of their WW showdown #UFC203 snpy.tv/2cOy81X

The former wrestler had a rough time in the MMA organization. Punk only managed to land a total of 19 strikes and one takedown in both of his UFC outings combined. The 43-year-old has since left MMA. He hasn't fought since his bout against Mike Jackson at UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2 in 2018.

Punk left the UFC with aspirations of returning to professional wrestling, which he later did when he signed for AEW. The professional wrestling organization is rising quickly and is one of the major competitors against the WWE.

Watch Joe Rogan speak about Punk's UFC outings here:

youtube-cover

Did CM Punk win a round while competing in the UFC?

No, during his two UFC outings, CM Punk failed to win a single round. As mentioned, Punk was submitted by Mickey Gall in the opening five minutes of his debut bout and lost via decision to Mike Jackson, which was later overturned.

The former WWE superstar lost every round against Jackson on his way to a unanimous decision loss. The contest managed to go the distance, but none of the judges awarded Punk a single round.

See the official UFC 225 scorecard here:

#UFC225 official scorecard: Mike Jackson def. CM Punk via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) https://t.co/cKgYdEXzny

CM Punk mainly focused on learning jiu-jitsu when entering MMA, but never managed to get close to submitting an opponent when fighting in the UFC. The 43-year-old has since turned his attention back to professional wrestling.

