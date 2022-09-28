What is CM Punk's actual UFC record?

Many UFC fans might believe that CM Punk's UFC record is 2-0. However, that is not the case. The former WWE champion has an organizational record of 0-1-1, he lost to Mickey Gall and his bout against Mike Jackson was deemed a no contest.

Punk had originally lost the contest against Jackson after three rounds of fighting. However, his opponent would later test positive for tetrahydrocannabinol due to marijuana use.

The 43-year-old's only official defeat in the UFC came against Mickey Gall in his debut. Gall dispatched the former WWE superstar with ease, submitting Punk in the very first round of their UFC 203 bout.

The former wrestler had a rough time in the MMA organization. Punk only managed to land a total of 19 strikes and one takedown in both of his UFC outings combined. The 43-year-old has since left MMA. He hasn't fought since his bout against Mike Jackson at UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2 in 2018.

Punk left the UFC with aspirations of returning to professional wrestling, which he later did when he signed for AEW. The professional wrestling organization is rising quickly and is one of the major competitors against the WWE.

Did CM Punk win a round while competing in the UFC?

No, during his two UFC outings, CM Punk failed to win a single round. As mentioned, Punk was submitted by Mickey Gall in the opening five minutes of his debut bout and lost via decision to Mike Jackson, which was later overturned.

The former WWE superstar lost every round against Jackson on his way to a unanimous decision loss. The contest managed to go the distance, but none of the judges awarded Punk a single round.

CM Punk mainly focused on learning jiu-jitsu when entering MMA, but never managed to get close to submitting an opponent when fighting in the UFC. The 43-year-old has since turned his attention back to professional wrestling.

