What are Colby Covington's career earnings from the UFC?

Colby Covington started fighting in the UFC back in 2014 after turning pro in 2012. He has made a total of $2,411,000 from his 14 UFC fights so far.

Covington began his promotional career against Anying Wang in 2014, which he won via a TKO in the first round. His latest bout was an unsuccessful title bid in a rematch against Kamaru Usman, which he lost via a unanimous decision.

'Chaos' earned his biggest payday ($580,000) in his first fight with Usman at UFC 245 in 2019.

Watch the fight between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler below:

Here, we take a look at Covington's career earnings (UFC career only).

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Le - August 23, 2014 - Win vs. Anying Wang - $16,000

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Saint Preux - November 8, 2014 - Win vs. Wagner Silva Gomes - $20,000

UFC 187 - May 23, 2015 - Win vs. Mike Pyle - $24,000

UFC 194 - December 12, 2015 - Loss vs. Warlley Alves - $20,500

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs. Thompson - June 18, 2016 - Win vs. Jonathan Meunier - $38,500

UFC 202 - August 20, 2016 - Win vs. Max Griffin - $47,000

UFC on FOX 22: VanZant vs. Waterson - December 16, 2016 - Win vs. Bryan Barberena - $59,000

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia - June 17, 2017 - Win vs. Dong Hyun Kim - $71,000

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida - October 28, 2017 - Win vs. Demian Maia - $83,000

UFC 225 - June 9, 2018 - Win vs. Rafael dos Anjos - $380,000

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Lawler - August 3, 2019 - Win vs. Robbie Lawler - $230,000

UFC 245 - December 14, 2019 - Loss vs. Kamaru Usman - $580,000

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley - September 19, 2020 - Win vs. Tyron Woodley - $310,000

UFC 268 - November 6, 2021 - Loss vs. Kamaru Usman - $532,000

(All figures are taken from thesportsdaily.com. Actual numbers may vary.)

Watch the best finishes in the UFC by Colby Covington:

Colby Covington fights Jorge Masvidal this weekend at UFC 272

Covington vs. Masvidal will headline the UFC 272 pay-per-view this weekend. The fight card will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal used to be training partners and very close friends for the better part of the last decade. However, they haven't been cordial with each other for a while now. Both fighters have launched numerous verbal attacks on each other in recent times.

The pair will finally get a chance to settle their beef inside the octagon this weekend in the main event of UFC 272.

Covington and Masvidal are both coming off losses to reigning welterweight king Kamaru Usman in their most recent bouts. A win for either could get them back on track for another tilt at the 170 lb belt somewhere down the line.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by Aziel Karthak