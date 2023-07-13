What is Conor McGregor's 3KO? Date, Time, and how to participate in fitness competition

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to announce the launch of 3KO. Speaking in a video he posted to his official Twitter account, 'The Notorious' said:
"I'm thrilled to announce the launch of 3KO, a brand new fitness competition based on my McGregor FAST system of training. This is the most notorious fitness event on the planet. 3KO is about testing your power, your strength and your endurance. It's for everybody, from beginners to experienced competitors. Our first event is in Los Angeles on November 11th, 2023. Other events will take place in Miami, Washington D.C, with many other events to come."
3KO's official website also details the specifics of the competition. According to the website, the competition entails '12 unique stages designed to test you across the three dimensions of FAST athleticism: power, strength and endurance'. It will function like a circuit, with competitors moving from one stage to the next.
The entire event is said to last 'between 60 and 90 minutes, depending on fitness level'. The stages are also outlined, and are as follows:
Stage 1 - AssaultRunner
Stage 2 - Barrel Toss
Stage 3 - Overhead Carry
Stage 4 - Sandbag Lunges
Stage 5 - AssaultRower
Stage 6 - D-Ball Carry
Stage 7 - Squat Ladder
Stage 8 - Reverse Bear Crawl
Stage 9 - AssaultBike
Stage 10 - Burpee Broad Jump
Stage 11- Sled Pull/Push
Stage 12 - Suicide Run
Each stage is also categorized as being for power, strength, endurance, or a hybrid of the three. Athletes can register on 3KO's official website on this link here.
Conor McGregor teases December return, fight with Chandler yet to be made official
Many fans believe Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler on his return to the UFC octagon. The two have coached against each other this year on the Ultimate Fighter, and have traded barbs.
That being said, the fight is yet to be officially announced. Conor McGregor failed to re-enter the USADA testing pool in time to be cleared for a 2023 bout. Regardless, he took to Twitter to state that he would like to return in December this year.
In a tweet, he said:
"Back by the end of the year"