What is Conor McGregor's 3KO? Date, Time, and how to participate in fitness competition

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to announce the launch of 3KO. Speaking in a video he posted to his official Twitter account, 'The Notorious' said:

"I'm thrilled to announce the launch of 3KO, a brand new fitness competition based on my McGregor FAST system of training. This is the most notorious fitness event on the planet. 3KO is about testing your power, your strength and your endurance. It's for everybody, from beginners to experienced competitors. Our first event is in Los Angeles on November 11th, 2023. Other events will take place in Miami, Washington D.C, with many other events to come."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA



We've been in the lab creating a first-of-its-kind fitness event series designed to test your mettle. 3KO is a race to complete 12 unique stages that will challenge you across the three dimensions of FAST… Introducing 3KO: The most Notorious fitness competition in the world.We've been in the lab creating a first-of-its-kind fitness event series designed to test your mettle. 3KO is a race to complete 12 unique stages that will challenge you across the three dimensions of FAST… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Introducing 3KO: The most Notorious fitness competition in the world.We've been in the lab creating a first-of-its-kind fitness event series designed to test your mettle. 3KO is a race to complete 12 unique stages that will challenge you across the three dimensions of FAST… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qlGKBK2KcM

3KO's official website also details the specifics of the competition. According to the website, the competition entails '12 unique stages designed to test you across the three dimensions of FAST athleticism: power, strength and endurance'. It will function like a circuit, with competitors moving from one stage to the next.

The entire event is said to last 'between 60 and 90 minutes, depending on fitness level'. The stages are also outlined, and are as follows:

Stage 1 - AssaultRunner

Stage 2 - Barrel Toss

Stage 3 - Overhead Carry

Stage 4 - Sandbag Lunges

Stage 5 - AssaultRower

Stage 6 - D-Ball Carry

Stage 7 - Squat Ladder

Stage 8 - Reverse Bear Crawl

Stage 9 - AssaultBike

Stage 10 - Burpee Broad Jump

Stage 11- Sled Pull/Push

Stage 12 - Suicide Run

Each stage is also categorized as being for power, strength, endurance, or a hybrid of the three. Athletes can register on 3KO's official website on this link here.

Conor McGregor teases December return, fight with Chandler yet to be made official

Many fans believe Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler on his return to the UFC octagon. The two have coached against each other this year on the Ultimate Fighter, and have traded barbs.

That being said, the fight is yet to be officially announced. Conor McGregor failed to re-enter the USADA testing pool in time to be cleared for a 2023 bout. Regardless, he took to Twitter to state that he would like to return in December this year.

In a tweet, he said:

"Back by the end of the year"

Poll : 0 votes