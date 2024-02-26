What is Cris Cyborg doing right now? Is the legendary women's MMA fighter retired? Here is what you need to know

Cris Cyborg, a pioneer of women's mixed martial arts, is widely considered one of the greatest women's MMA fighters of all time. The Bellator women's featherweight champion has also held titles in the UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC.

While she has stepped into the cage just once in nearly two years, 'Cyborg' has not retired from the sport. She was able to defend her women's featherweight title at Bellator 300 in October 2023, picking up a first-round TKO victory over Cat Zingano.

Despite nearly eighteen months of inactivity, Bellator's No.1-ranked pound-for-pound women's fighter had no issues defeating 'Alpha' to remain atop the division.

Check out footage of Cris Cyborg's victory over Cat Zingano at Bellator 300 below:

Cyborg has stepped into the boxing ring in the four months since defending her women's featherweight title at Bellator 300. She was able to defeat Kelsey Wickstrum via first-round knockout last month to improve to 3-0 in her brief boxing career, picking up her first knockout victory.

She holds a 27-2 (1) in mixed martial arts, with her only loss since her professional debut in 2005 coming against Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. Cyborg also holds a 2-1 Muay Thai record and a 7-1 grappling record, making her one of the most well-rounded and accomplished women's combat sports athletes of all time.

Cris Cyborg reveals details on combat sports return

Cris Cyborg has spent nearly 20 years competing in combat sports and does not appear to be on the verge of retirement. The Bellator women's featherweight champion recently revealed that she is preparing for her next fight while speaking with James Lynch, stating:

"My next boxing fight is going to be April 27th. It's gonna be [the] main event of Green Bay Fight Night. It's gonna be 154-pounds, four rounds... I'm super excited. I will wait to schedule my next MMA fight, so I think it's gonna have a little bit of time before the next fight. I'm waiting for PFL, see what's going to happen, but I wanna keep active, keep learning, so for me it was good to have this small boxing fight."

Check out Cris Cyborg's comments on her combat sports return below:

Despite consistently exchanging words with Claressa Shields, it appears that a bout between the two will not transpire as of now.