What did Curtis Blaydes recently say to anger Jon Jones?

The recent issues between MMA fighters Curtis Blaydes and Jon Jones started after Blaydes commented on the former UFC champion's power in an interview with MMA Fighting. 'Razor' stated that he hasn't seen any one-punch knockout power in Jones' previous bouts and suggested that this was an "equalizer" when facing 'Bones':

"Jon, he hasn’t shown that one-punch knockout power."

However, Blaydes seemingly wasn't trying to be disrespectful and stated that Jones has many talents in the octagon:

"He brings a lot to the table, but the biggest thing he doesn’t have is the power. I think that’s always the equalizer."

Despite Curtis Blaydes being pretty respectful in his comments about Jon Jones' power, he did state that he believes Stipe Miocic will beat 'Bones' should the two heavyweights fight in the future. A bout between Jones and Miocic has been rumored to take place in September.

The comment naturally invoked a response from Jones, with the 35-year-old taking to Twitter after seeing the statements Blaydes had made about him. 'Bones' tweeted that Blaydes sounded "ridiculous" and also called the heavyweight "tiny" on the social media platform:

BONY @JonnyBones Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous

BONY @JonnyBones Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work

Jones also told Curtis Blaydes to focus on his next opponent, Tom Aspinall, whom he fights this weekend at UFC London. 'Razor' is currently on a two-fight winning streak after beating Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus in back-to-back bouts.

Has Jon Jones fought Curtis Blaydes in the UFC?

No, despite Jon Jones' claim stating that Curtis Blaydes has been "hating on" him for many years, the two fighters have never faced each other inside the octagon. Afterall, Jones has competed in the light-heavyweight division throughout his career. However, it seems like 'Bones' will be moving up a division soon, so perhaps a bout could be made in the future.

Jones is rumored to be facing Stipe Miocic, with 'Bones' stating on Twitter that he wants to fight the heavyweight 'GOAT' at his best in September and is giving Miocic more time to get back into shape:

BONY @JonnyBones Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses

Blaydes and Jones will be in the same division soon. So if this current feud develops into a bigger situation, we could potentially see the two UFC heavyweights settle their dispute in the octagon.

