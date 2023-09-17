What is the difference between Noche UFC and Cinco de Mayo card? Explaining the two Mexican holidays UFC observes

Noche UFC commemorated the Mexican Independence Day that falls on September 16. The day marks Miguel Hidalgo’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1910.

Meanwhile, Cinco De Mayo is a day of national pride for Mexican people. It is a celebration of the Mexican army’s victory over the French empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. These are two of the most important dates in the Mexican calendar and represent the country’s unwavering spirit of freedom and strength.

Independence Day and Cinco De Mayo also have a special place in Mexican combat sports, especially boxing, as well. In 2023, The UFC Fight Night 227 event, headlined by a title fight between UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko, celebrated Mexican Independence day. The fight card featured several talented Mexican fighters among others that performed to the best of their ability to make the event memorable.

Alexa Grasso defends the UFC flyweight title at Noche UFC

After Brandon Moreno’s loss to Alexandre Pantoja and Yair Rodriguez’s losses at UFC 290 in July, UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is the only Mexican champion on the UFC roster.

She defended the Mexican side firmly on the September 16 Noche UFC event and fought an excellent fight, which resulted in a majority draw (48-47,47-48, 48-48). As per the MMA rules, the title does not change hands when a fight is rendered a draw, which means Alexa Grasso will continue to be a champion in the UFC.