What is the Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot Payout info? Estimated purses of UFC stars reported

There are estimations out for Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot Payout info.

Per Total Pro Sports, Blanchfield reportedly secured a career-high payday of $205,000 in her bout last February. This saw her secure a rear naked choke win in the second round against Jessica Andrade in their UFC Fight Night main event.

It was estimated 'Cold Blooded' reportedly earned less in her next fight against Taila Santos. This saw Blanchfield earn a unanimous decision win over the former UFC flyweight title challenger last August.

As for Manon Fiorot, there isn't as much info available on her financial situation but it is projected that she earns $40,000 for her fights. Annual earnings and net worth remain unclear for the flyweight headliner.

In other Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot Payout projections, per Sportskeeda, co-main event fighter Vicente Luque earned a projected payout of $210K vs Michael Chiesa. This estimated paycheque breakdown comprises a $72K base salary, $72K win bonus, $50K performance of the night bonus, and $16K in sponsorships for the projected UFC 265 pay.

The estimated Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiort Payout info continues with Luque's opponent Joaquin Buckley, who earned an estimated overall payday of $260K at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill. This projected purse comprises show money, a win bonus and sponsorship dollars. Buckley bested Andre Fialho with a second-round TKO in the final minute of the frame.

Chris Weidman earns an estimated base salary of $325K per fight and a sponsorship amount of $16K. Continuing the Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot Payout estimation info, Weidman's opponent, Bruno Silva, does not have publicly available information on his pay structure.

Check for more projected Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot Payout info below:

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot Payout Info Continued

Continuing the Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot Payout info, per The Sports Daily, incentive pay for fighters is broken down in a tiered way. Fighters earn UFC sponsorship money depending on their level of experience in the company.

Fighters with between 1-3 fights inside the octagon take in an estimated four grand in incentive pay. Fighters in the 4-5 fight range earn a projected $4.5K in incentive money. Combatants in the 6-10 bout range earn an estimated six thousand dollars in incentive money.

Other incentive pay earnings include a projected $11K for fighters between 11-15 bouts, $16K for fighters with 16-20 bouts, and $21K for combatants with 21 or more UFC fights.