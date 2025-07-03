  • home icon
"What a fall from grace" - Fans slam talks of Tyson Fury coming out of retirement to fight in 2026

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 03, 2025 07:42 GMT
Fans react to talks of Tyson Fury
Fans react to talks of Tyson Fury's return. [Image courtesy: Getty]

The latest buzz about Tyson Fury potentially reversing his retirement has caught widespread attention and sparked reactions from fans. Despite his considerable popularity, many have criticized the idea of Fury returning to the ring.

'The Gypsy King' announced his retirement from boxing in January 2025. However, Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, recently hinted at the possibility of signing Fury for Riyadh Season in 2026 and bringing him out of retirement.

Alalshikh made this revelation through a post on X, writing:

"I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026. We have a rabbit to hunt."
Check out Turki Alalshikh's comments below (via @ringmagazine on X):

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ringmagazine's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Gone from the most respected to the least. What a fall from grace."
Others commented:

"Could’ve just said he’s on vacation until he gets another big fight."
"He’s greed as hell, as long as there is some good money to make off cherry picked opponents he will come out and fight again 😂"
"This is like the 5th time he’s come out of retirement."
"What was the point of retiring?"
Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Tyson Fury&#039;s potential return. [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]
Fans react to Tyson Fury's potential return. [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]

When Eddie Hearn expressed doubts about Tyson Fury's retirement

Tyson Fury was in discussions for a potential fight against Anthony Joshua just days before announcing his retirement. His sudden decision to retire surprised many, but Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, was skeptical.

During an interview with iFL TV, Hearn dismissed Fury's retirement as a ploy for attention, saying:

"Listen, one, we don't really take it too seriously. Two, if it is serious, there's nothing we can do about it anyway. What do you think goes on? You think Joshua phones me up, 'Ed! Ed! Have you seen the news, mate?!' He's not that kind of guy... You can't take anything Fury says about that kind of stuff. He could have been doing it because he's got the ump. He could have been doing it for some attention. He could have been doing it because it's true."
Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (2:02):

youtube-cover
