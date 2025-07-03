"What a fall from grace" - Fans slam talks of Tyson Fury coming out of retirement to fight in 2026

The latest buzz about Tyson Fury potentially reversing his retirement has caught widespread attention and sparked reactions from fans. Despite his considerable popularity, many have criticized the idea of Fury returning to the ring.

Ad

'The Gypsy King' announced his retirement from boxing in January 2025. However, Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, recently hinted at the possibility of signing Fury for Riyadh Season in 2026 and bringing him out of retirement.

Alalshikh made this revelation through a post on X, writing:

"I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026. We have a rabbit to hunt."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Turki Alalshikh's comments below (via @ringmagazine on X):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ringmagazine's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Gone from the most respected to the least. What a fall from grace."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"Could’ve just said he’s on vacation until he gets another big fight."

"He’s greed as hell, as long as there is some good money to make off cherry picked opponents he will come out and fight again 😂"

"This is like the 5th time he’s come out of retirement."

"What was the point of retiring?"

Ad

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Tyson Fury's potential return. [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]

When Eddie Hearn expressed doubts about Tyson Fury's retirement

Tyson Fury was in discussions for a potential fight against Anthony Joshua just days before announcing his retirement. His sudden decision to retire surprised many, but Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, was skeptical.

Ad

During an interview with iFL TV, Hearn dismissed Fury's retirement as a ploy for attention, saying:

"Listen, one, we don't really take it too seriously. Two, if it is serious, there's nothing we can do about it anyway. What do you think goes on? You think Joshua phones me up, 'Ed! Ed! Have you seen the news, mate?!' He's not that kind of guy... You can't take anything Fury says about that kind of stuff. He could have been doing it because he's got the ump. He could have been doing it for some attention. He could have been doing it because it's true."

Ad

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (2:02):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.