What is Felice Herrig's kickboxing record?

UFC star Felice Herrig has an impressive professional kickboxing record of 23-5.

Herrig won the International Kickboxing Federation pro Muay Thai United States bantamweight title after beating Katie Meehan via unanimous decision in November, 2008.

The 37-year-old also fought in the team-based kickboxing organization, World Combat League.

However, since leaving the kickboxing scene, Herrig has had a successful transition to MMA. She is scheduled to fight Karolina Kowalkiewicz this weekend at UFC Vegas 55.

This will be the 37-year-old's 10th UFC appearance and will see her add another notable name to an already-impressive lineup of previous opponents. The Illinois native's most impressive win inside the octagon was arguably her decision victory over Alexa Grasso.

The Muay Thai specialist has losses to Paige VanZant, Michelle Waterson, Virna Jandiroba and upcoming opponent Kowalkiewicz on her record. She is currently on a three-fight skid in the UFC, which puts extra pressure on her next bout.

Going 0-4 in her last four outings would likely put Herrig's UFC career at risk, with many fighters losing contracts after similar losing runs. Nonetheless, Herrig has a chance to avenge one of these losses this weekend when she rematches Kowalkiewicz at UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Rozenstruik this Saturday.

Does Felice Herrig still have an OnlyFans account?

Back in November 2020, Herrig decided to take the unconventional step for a UFC fighter by making an OnlyFans account.

Fighter pay is often criticized in the UFC, but it was likely more of a smart business move given her popularity in the organization. OnlyFans is a platform mainly used to sell explicit content for a fee on a monthly basis, but can also be used for non-explicit material.

Felice Herrig's OnlyFans is still advertised on her social media, despite her currently fighting in the UFC.

Herrig is no stranger to left-field ideas, once being a playable character in a 2011 video game called "Supremecy MMA" on the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3. It's unknown exactly how much the 37-year-old made from the video game, if anything.

Bellator fighter Bec Rawlings has also recently made an OnlyFans account, showing that the platform is becoming popular amongst MMA fighters.

