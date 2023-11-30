"What a freaking pop"- Daniel Cormier weighs in on CM Punk's WWE Return, likens it to a UFC legend's hypothetical UFC Comeback

Daniel Cormier has revealed that he texted CM Punk upon his return to the WWE after being away for nearly a decade.

Punk left WWE back in 2014 after his relationship with the company turned sour. However, he made a shocking return to the pro-wrestling promotion last weekend at WWE's Survivor Series. Speaking about the same during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Daniel Cormier revealed that he texted the former WWE champion following his return.

The former two-division UFC champion said:

"Oh my god, I texted him, I texted him, I said dude, 'What a freaking pop.' He goes, 'I couldn't even hear my music it was so loud.' He said it was so loud in there that he couldn't even hear his music. Like this is the new WWE though right? It doesn't matter how bad it ended, you can always go back."

In the same interview, Cormier was asked to equate CM Punk's return to WWE to a former UFC star returning to the MMA promotion. 'DC' suggested that Tito Ortiz coming back to the UFC would be similar to Punk's return to WWE. He added:

"Tito Ortiz coming back because right now, Tito Ortiz doesn't really come around at all...There's not much mention made of him. He was like one of the biggest stars in the early days... Probably like a Tito Ortiz type of guy, a guy that left on bad terms."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments in the video below (10:35):

Daniel Cormier believes there's no MMA promotion in the world on the same level as the UFC

In the same The MMA Hour interview, Daniel Cormier also touched on the UFC's rivals. While promotions like PFL and ONE Championship are trying to be on par with the UFC, no promotion has managed to pull in numbers like the Dana White-led organization.

Cormier believes that the UFC operates on a different level than any of its competitors. He told Ariel Helwani:

"You always look for some sort of metric that puts you on the same level as the UFC and there's just really, there's not any. You know, from crowd attendance to gates to PPVs. There's just not a metric that's gonna show that you're on that level."

Catch his comments below:

