What do Gervonta Davis' tattoos mean? Exploring one of boxing's most tatted out star's inkwork 

Boxing star and WBA lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is easily one of the most tatted athletes in the world. Davis, known for his devastating finishing ability, bears tattoos all over his body, which shed light on different aspects of his life trajectory, belief systems and heritage.

What do Gervonta Davis' tattoos mean?

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis has several tattoos on his body and has expressed his intention to get more in the future.

One of the most prominent tattoos is the word "Blessed" on his throat, which signifies his appreciation for where he is today, especially considering his difficult childhood.

Just below this tattoo, he has a heart flanked by the letters "M" and "E" across his upper chest. Additionally, Davis has a tattoo of a gorilla on his chest, symbolizing strength and resilience.

Davis has a lion tattoo on his right shoulder, which likely symbolizes courage and leadership. Just below the lion tattoo, he proudly displays a cross with a crown, signifying his Christian faith.

His right arm also features tattoos of the four suits of playing cards, representing his strong belief in his own elite abilities. In addition to these, there are a couple of skull tattoos and a pair of boxing gloves decorating the arm.

The left shoulder features a rose tattoo, which typically symbolizes love, passion, and beauty. On the left forearm, there is a striking 'Mexican girl' tattoo, which holds various meanings; however, it's unclear if Davis has it for a specific reason. Additionally, a battle tank tattoo is displayed on the left arm, symbolizing firepower and dominance in battle, as well as representing his nickname.

Davis has the letters 'K' and '19' tattooed on his right bicep, and the letters 'B' and '73' tattooed on his left. Together, these tattoos represent the initials "KB" and the number "1973." "KB" stands for his mother's name, Kenya Brown, while "1973" signifies the year of her birth.

Davis was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and spent his childhood in the Sandtown-Winchester community. To demonstrate his pride and respect for his hometown, he has the word "Baltimore" tattooed across his upper back.

His lower body is adorned with numerous tattoos inspired by pop culture. His left leg features a tattoo of Tony Montana from the movie "Scarface," while his right leg pays tribute to Michael Jackson's album "Thriller." In addition to these, Davis has several symbolic tattoos, including skulls, hearts, and various portraits.

Gervonta Davis' faith may not allow him to get any more tattoos

Gervonta Davis has a tattoo of a cross, which is a prominent symbol of the Christian faith. However, the Baltimore native converted to Islam at Masjid Al-Hidaayah in Woodlawn, Maryland, in December 2023.

According to online sources, Islam prohibits any form of tattooing, as it is believed to alter the creation of Allah. Therefore, it is likely that Davis may refrain from getting any new tattoos in the future.

