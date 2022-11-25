Joe Rogan took to Instagram to express his disdain for a piece of news regarding the San Francisco Police Department wanting to use weaponized robots in their operations.

According to reports, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) has drafted a proposal for a change in policy, allowing remotely controlled robotic devices to carry out deadly force as and when required. The draft outlines how the SFPD can use military-style weapons and states robots can be “used as a deadly force option when the risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any other force option.”

The host of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast posted a screenshot of this news headline and rhetorically asked in the caption:

"What could go wrong using robots to kill people in a land where men can get pregnant and billions of dollars can be lost as amphetamine popping incels manage made up money. WE’RE FIIIIINE."

The 55-year-old also seemingly made reference to the recent scandal involving FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

Rogan's apprehensiveness about the judicial use of robots for military and police operations is not new, and the podcaster has regularly spoken on the topic of robots and artificial intelligence.

When Joe Rogan told Russell Brand about the scariest thing he's ever read

As mentioned above, Rogan's fascination and suspicion of the scope of usage regarding robots and artificial intelligence is no secret. In an older episode of his podcast with Russell Brand, the podcaster shared the scariest piece of news he'd ever read.

In an episode of the JRE podcast (#1283), Rogan discussed robots and the extent to which human innovation can expand. The 55-year-old recalled reading about "murderous robots" that could eat people.

"You know what once scared me more than anything I've ever read? I read about this thing that DARPA was putting together. It's a robot called the EATR robot. It's a robot that fuels itself on biological matter. So it essentially could eat bodies. So you've got a murderous robot that eats people."

Watch Joe Rogan and Russell Brand talk about robots below:

The famous comedian and podcaster further stated that a major cause of worry for him was that future warfare could see robots fighting robots and hence cause a race to find out who can make the deadliest robot and even make robots sentient to achieve this goal.

Watch the full episode of the Joe Rogan Experience with Russell Brand (#1283) here.

Poll : 0 votes